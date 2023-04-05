John Keith, 50, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at his home.
Born Feb. 16, 1973 in Alton, he was a son of James Keith and Katherine (Byrd) Magurany.
John worked as head maintenance supervisor for Crown Cork and Seal Company. He was an avid CB radio operator and enjoyed working with electronics.
Survivors include his father, James Keith; his children, Ananda Keith of Belleville and Myla Keith of Monterey, Mexico, and Anthony Ulrich of Seattle, WA; his sisters Jamie Keith of Cottage Hills and Angela Street of Moro; a brother, James Christopher Keith of Alton, and half siblings Sarah Beiermann and Paul Magurany.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com