John K. Perkhiser, age 57, passed away peacefully at 7:54 am on Friday, July 9, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on December 24, 1963, the son of Daniel L. & Violet (Desse) Perkhiser. On
November 6, 1998 John married Jamie A. (Buttry) in Edwardsville.
John was a produce manager at Shop N Save for over 30 years. He was a member of the
Sportsman Club and kpenjoyed hanging out there with his buddies. He enjoyed golfing,
cooking, hosting parties, watching the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals, listening to music,
especially Rush, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Jamie; his parents, Dan and Vi; son, Ethan J. Perkhiser of Godfrey;
one brother and two sisters, Nat (Maria) Perkhiser of Bethalto, Jennifer Price of Bethalto and
Amanda (Jamie) Vogel of Edwardsville; mother-in-law, Jo Ann Mullen of Godfrey;
brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeff (Kate) Mullen of Ballwin, MO and Terri (Ray) Wesley of
Godfrey; five nephews, Joe (Sarah) Perkhiser, Dalton Price, Dallas Price, Conor Vogel and Cale
Vogel, Mike (Kyle Jackson) Mullen, Caitlin (John) Freund, Lindsey (Charles) Njoku, Daniel
Bozarth, David Bozarth and seven great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Jennie Desse, his great grandmother,
Margaret O’Flahtery and his father in law, Ron Mullen.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at
Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to PAN Foundation.
