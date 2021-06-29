John Jerome Govero, 83, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10:58 am while under the care of Residential Hospice at his residence.
He was born on January 23, 1938, in Richwoods, MO, the son of Pete Jerome and Mary Emma (Snell) Govero. He married Faye Brewster in Cottage Hills, at her parent’s home, on December 7, 1959.
John worked at Laclede Steel for 40 years before his retirement in 1996. He later worked with his son at Federico Dodge delivering parts and picking up vehicles for ten years. He was a member of AAU-Olympic Weightlifting, the sexton of Short Cemetery for many years, coached sports for his boys, loved his dogs, and spending time with his family and friends, and everyone he met, became his friend.
Along with his wife, Faye, he is survived by his children, John (Mona) Govero, Tom (Karen) Govero, and Judd (Lynnette) Govero; eight grandchildren, Kasey (Megan) Govero, Sarah (Josh Goss) Gray, Kami (Casey) Montague, Judd Govero II, Jimmy Govero, Tommy (Lauren) Govero, Jake Govero and Jared Williams; nine great-grandchildren, Piper, Kinley, Hailey, Lanie, Prestyn, Cora, Easton, Corbin and Gabe; a brother, William (Sharlyene) Govero; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jody; a brother, Joseph Govero; a special aunt and uncle, Pat and Mary Govero; and a best friend, Donald Ray Clark.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home where funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Short Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to The American Diabetes Association, The American Heart Association and/or The Kidney Foundation.
