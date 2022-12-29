Roxana
John Robert Hartley, II, 62, passed away 4:54 pm, Monday, December 26, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born December 23, 1960 in Alton he was the son of Phyllis (Doerr) Fry of Roxana and the late Robert Louis Hartley.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
John married Francis McCarthy who preceded him in death.
Surviving are his mother; son, Robert Hartley in California; three step-children; two grandchildren; 18 step-grandchildren; and a sister, Tara (Dave) Winfree of South Roxana.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Friday, December 30 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Dave Winfree will officiate.
Cremation rites will follow the service and interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.