John Gregory Cooper, 71 of Godfrey, died at 3:20 P.M. on September 10, 2021 at his residence, while being surrounded by his family.
He was born to the late Merrill and Martha L. (Johnson) Cooper on November 13, 1949 in Rockville, Indiana.
John married Sunny M. (Shelton) Cooper on November 15, 1995 in Tennessee. She survives.
He was known as a “River Rat” making his living as a Tug & Boat Captain for over 48 years.
In addition to his wife, survivors include; 6 daughters, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, 1 brother and 1 sister.
John was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
There will be no services.
Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or Donor’s Choice.
Gent Funeral Home has been entrusted with John’s Care.
