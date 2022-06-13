John R. Gowin, 79, of Kane, IL passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:15 am at his residence.
He was born on February 14, 1943, in Kane, IL the son of late Minor Gowin and Loretta Gowin.
John was a CPA for the Alton Telegraph and was a part-time substitute for Wood River Schools. He was a part of the Mississippi Valley Garden Club. John also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria S. Rosales, a daughter, Kim Stanley (Bryan) of Wood River, IL; three grandchildren, Luke Vidakovich (Myranda), Sara Vidakovich, and Seth Stanley; four great- grandchildren, Dane, Dayton, Gedeon, and Mari and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters William Gowin, Garland “Red” Gowin, Diana McCauley, Juanita Lowrance, Doris Gowin, Joe Gowin, Jimmy Gowin.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
