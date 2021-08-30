John R. Fry, Jr., 83, passed away August 25, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born March 19, 1938 in St. Louis, he was the son of John R., Sr. and Ida Mae (Atherton) Fry.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had been employed as an agent for the Federal Aviation Administration before retiring.
On April 19, 2000 in Belleville, John married Rosemarie Vernetti. She survives.
Surviving also are his children, Rusty Fry of Godfrey, Mike (Lori) Fry of Caseyville, Scott (Lyn) Fry of Belleville and Tricia (Martin) Chancey of Wood River; seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
His parents and a sister, Jane Yoder preceded in death.
Memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge.