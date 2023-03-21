John Fromme, Sr.

John "Johnny" Wilford Fromme, Sr., 85, passed away 6:40 am, Monday, March 20, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born June 27, 1937 in DuBois, IN, he was the son of Joseph and Lilly (Taber) Fromme.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked in the bar mill division for Laclede Steel before retiring.
He married Deloris Irene Brooks in Wood River in 1984. She died September 11, 2018.
Surviving are a daughter, Rita Schneider of Wood River; step-son, Alan Dixon of Hartford; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Fromme of Wood River, Bob Fromme of Jeffersonville, IN; and a sister, Betty Miner of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, John W. Fromme, Jr., Michael Fromme; brother, Howard Fromme; and three sisters, Rose Fromme, Jane Bono, and JoAnn Myers.
Visitation will be from 9-11 am Thursday, March 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private graveside service and burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308. Frank Akers will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans.