John Edward Camp, 83, died at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Riverside Rehab. in Alton. Born November 26, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of John H. and Geraldine (Waltrip) Camp. Mr. Camp retired as a salesman for Roberts Motors and was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was a member of the Order of DeMolay and the Shriner Ainad Temple and a past Worthy Master of the Piasa Masonic Lodge #27 AF and AM. On August 31, 1957 he married the former Alice Rundell in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mark Hinesman of Godfrey, a granddaughter, Sarah Smith (Matthew) of Godfrey and two great grandchildren, Hailey and Brady Smith. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Camp. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Reverend Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found a www.gentfuneralhome.com
