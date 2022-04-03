John E. Sheets, 64, passed away at 11:26 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at BJC Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO.
Born Jan. 19, 1958, he was a son of Warren W. Sheets and Elsie I. (Markle) Westbrook.
He married Patricia Biro Aug. 1, 1987. She survives.
John was a hard worker in the maintenance department for Knaack Properties. His favorite hobby was to sit and put puzzles together. His grandbabies meant the world to him.
In addition to his wife Patty, he is survived by two daughters, Taylor (Will) Vanderpool of Olathe, KS and Courtney (Robert Stuart) Sheets of Kansas City, MO; two sons, Shawn Ufert and Jeff Hollenback; grandchildren, Reagan, Cooper and Rhett Vanderpool, Brynn and Reese Biro, Gavin, Nyla, and Nevaeh Stuart, and Hailey Ufert; a great granddaughter, Kenzleigh Ufert; two sisters, Marcia Giberson of East Alton and Edna (Scott) Williams of Lakeland, FL; and two brothers, Jim (Karen) Sheets of Cynthiana, IN and Jackie (Jackie) Sheets of Fort Worth, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Biro; a sister, Claudia Sheets; and a brother, Joseph Charles Sheets.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals