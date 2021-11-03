John E. Baumeister, 65, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 1:05 am at his home.
He was born on July 9, 1956, in Wood River, IL the son of Harry and Peggy (Bridges) Baumeister.
He is survived by children, Keri Sumpter (Mike Moore) of Wood River, IL, Kory Sumpter of Jerseyville, IL, Craig Sumpter of Michigan, and Kayla Williams (Randell) of Bethalto, IL; a granddaughter, Deanna Parr of Jerseyville, IL; three brother, Mike, Dennis, and Harry Dean Baumeister; along with several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL and no services are planned at this time.
