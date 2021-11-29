John Daniel “Danny” Cleator, a resident of Florissant, MO, and proud veteran of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, passed away on November 26, 2021, at the age of 83, due to MRSA. The son of the late John Burr Cleator and Evelyn Marie (Miner), John was born on 1 November, 1938, in Mukilteo, Washington.
He entered the Army at age 17 and retired in 1980, having served in Korea, and twice in Viet Nam, serving in the 46th Engineer Battalion and the 169th Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in Germany with his family several times, in Kaiserslautern, Idar-Oberstein, Nurnberg, and Karlsruhe. Late in his military career they were stationed on Oahu, Hawaii, where he was involved with the radiological cleanup of the Enewetak Atoll. His military service was extremely important to him. Fishing and genealogy were two of his favorite hobbies.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Joan (Winters) Cleator in 2020, his parents, and his siblings, Carol Frances (Andy), Eva Lynn Seymour, and Douglas Scott Cleator (Barbara). He is survived by his 3 children, Marla Todd (David), Steven Cleator, and Judy Zielinski (Ray), his siblings, Celia Nicholson, Pamela Carpenter (Terry), Dennis Cleator (Pat), Shelly Cleator (Susan), and 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
At a later date, there will be a small gathering at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, at https://cst.dav.org/