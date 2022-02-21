John D. Yotter, 71, of Cottage Hills, Illinois passed away on February 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 24, 1950 to Gordon and Eunice (Lack) Yotter in Wood River.
John was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. After the military, he worked in Maintenance at John Cochran.
John enjoyed working on cars in his back garage. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. Every morning, he hosted coffee for his breakfast crew. John was generous, kind, and always put others first. He was very humble and would go out of his way to help others without ever expecting anything in return.
John will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who shared life with him. John is survived by five brothers: Kevin (Carol) Yotter of Woodburn, Paul Yotter of Cottage Hills, Mike (Fran) Yotter of Cottage Hills, Pat (Debbie) Yotter of Bethalto, and Bob Yotter of Meadowbrook; a sister, Mary (John) Griffin of Homestead, Florida; many nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends who loved him dearly; and his dog, Wheezy and his cats.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Wills; and nephew, Brad Yotter.
To honor John's wishes, no memorial services will be held. Cremation services are entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook at www.paynicfh.com