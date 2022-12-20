John D. Lehman, 85, passed away 5:41 am, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his residence.
Born September 30, 1937 in Wood River, he was the son of John W. and Mildred E. (Thompson) Lehman.
He had worked as a machine operator for Owens-IL Glass for 30 years, retiring in 1983. He then worked as a laborer for Local 338 for 13 years before retiring a second time in 1996.
On August 21, 1956 in Hartford, John married Ruth Schneider. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Ken S. (Debbie) Lehman of San Diego, CA; two daughters, Kim (Mike) Hardesty of Winter Grove, FL, Kathy Smith of East Alton; six grandchildren, Jennifer Hardesty, Jeffrey Hardesty, Ally Lehman, Tyler Lehman, Kristin Kirsch, Gavin Whiteside; and a half-sister, Shirley East of Hartford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a half-brother, Charles Sumner.
Cremation rites were accorded. No services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.