John Crotty, Sr.

John Wilson Crotty, Sr., 90, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his residence.
Born October 5, 1932 in Greenfield, he was the son of John William and Alice Isabella (Stout) Crotty.
John had been employed with the Olin Corporation for eight years before becoming a police officer for the Village of East Alton for 17 years where he earned the rank of sergeant, then was a laborer for Local 338 for 22 years before retiring.
He had been a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Alton Masonic Lodge.
On August 21, 1960 in Alton, he married Sandra Kay Scribner. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, John, Jr. (Belinda) Crotty of Brighton, Kevin, Sr. (Deborah) Crotty of Wood River; a daughter, Kathy Curtis of East Alton; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Crotty; and daughter, Kimberly Denise Corbin.
Private service will be held Saturday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.