John Charles Swengrosh, 57, passed away at 12:25 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
He was born on October 28, 1964 in St. Louis, MO the son of Melvin and Marilyn (Freese) Swengrosh.
John married Patricia "Trish" McArthur on October 29, 1988 in Ferguson, Missouri. She survives.
He graduated from Francis Howell High School in 1983.
John had a heart of gold and loved to help people, sometimes conducting weddings for his loved ones as an ordained minister. He was a workaholic, operating Alton Area Towing and Melvey’s in Alton. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia and riding his Harley Davidson. He also loved to spend time camping and fishing with his friends ,and he cherished the time he spent with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.
John is survived by a daughter, Ashly (Daniel) Kalz of O'Fallon, MO two sons, Brandon Charles (Mary Fuchs) Swengrosh of St. Louis, MO, Curtis McArthur Swengrosh of Alton, IL: six grandchildren, Abigail (Dereck) Kalz, Daniel (McKenna) Kalz, Breadon Kalz, Charlie Kalz, Henry "Gus" Kalz, Winifred Kalz; four great grandchildren, three brothers, Michael (Karen) Swengrosh, Dennis (Sheila) Swengrosh, Richard (Jennifer) Swengrosh; a sister, Cathy Swengrosh; several nieces and nephews and was a Godfather to Jill Sanders Copeland and Mia Westbrook.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his in-laws, William & Patricia McArthur.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday March 31, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating.
Burial will take place in the St. John's Cemetery in St. Charles, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Childhood Cancer & Research at St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
