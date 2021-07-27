John C. Hansen, 73, passed away at 7:10 PM, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born on January 25, 1948, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Robert W. and Charlotte M. (Robinson) Hansen.
John shared his life with Donna J. Narup. They’ve celebrated over 40 years together.
John was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. He made a living working in HVAC, but his passion was welding. He built the Centennial Man statue, that resides in East Alton, in his basement. John was an honorary member of the Alton Motor Boat Club. When he wasn’t boating, and hanging out with his friends, he liked to cruise around in his Hummer. John was a well-liked guy, and especially known for his great sense of humor.
In addition to his companion, Donna, he is survived by two sisters, Charleen Schaaf of Meadowbrook and Mary Frances (David) White of Cahokia; two in-laws, Charlie (Debbie) Dublo of Alton and Jeff (Jan) Narup of Holiday Shores, as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, and a son, John W. Hansen.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be held 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to Five A's Humane Society in Alton, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org).
https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
He was born on January 25, 1948, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Robert W. and Charlotte M. (Robinson) Hansen.
John shared his life with Donna J. Narup. They’ve celebrated over 40 years together.
John was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. He made a living working in HVAC, but his passion was welding. He built the Centennial Man statue, that resides in East Alton, in his basement. John was an honorary member of the Alton Motor Boat Club. When he wasn’t boating, and hanging out with his friends, he liked to cruise around in his Hummer. John was a well-liked guy, and especially known for his great sense of humor.
In addition to his companion, Donna, he is survived by two sisters, Charleen Schaaf of Meadowbrook and Mary Frances (David) White of Cahokia; two in-laws, Charlie (Debbie) Dublo of Alton and Jeff (Jan) Narup of Holiday Shores, as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, and a son, John W. Hansen.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be held 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to Five A's Humane Society in Alton, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org).
https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John C Hansen please visit our Sympathy Store.