John Brown, Jr.

John L. Brown, Jr., 63, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.
He was born in Beaumont, TX on Aug. 13, 1958. The proud U.S. Army veteran worked as a billing collector. He was a sports fanatic and loved collecting sports memorabilia.
Survivors include his children, Errol (Abby) Brown of East Alton, Derrick Brown, Devon (Asia) Brown, Amber Vaughn; three stepdaughters, Emily (A.J.) Wunderlin of El Paso, TX, Molly (Ben) Heitzig and Lydia (Christian) Kline, all of Jerseyville; five grandchildren, Cameron and Everly Brown, Harmonie and Justin Vaughn and Arrington Brown; several siblings; and his beloved dog, Tank.
He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Brown, Sr. and his wife, Kristen Witt-Brown.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.
Burial will follow with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
