John Brown, Jr.

Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.