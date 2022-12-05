John Bolin

John M. Bolin, 93, of Alton, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3:37 pm at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.
He was born on February 21, 1929, in Cannelton, Indiana, the son of John W. and Helen (Suter) Bolin. On September 2, 1950, John married Alice E. Budde in Alton, IL. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2014.
Following High School, John served his country in the United States Army from September 1946, until January 1948. After completing Basic Training, he was stationed in Korea and earned the rank of Corporal. After the Army, John moved to Alton, IL to attend Shurtleff College, where he played football and basketball.
John worked at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Company in St. Louis, MO for more than 25 years, retiring on February 28, 1991. John and Alice enjoyed spending time at their cottage at Lake Catatoga. After retirement they enjoyed traveling and going on bus tours.
John loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to cook breakfast every time they came to visit. John will be remembered for his holiday baking, consisting of cookies, peanut brittle and amazing fudge.
John is survived by his son, Dan Bolin (Vicky) of Godfrey, IL; grandchildren, David Bolin (Amy) of Huntingtown, MD and Michelle Jamison (Kenny) of Edwardsville, IL; great grandchildren, Samantha Bolin, David Bolin Jr., Jonathan Bolin, KJ Jamison, and Valerie Jamison; and a sister, Margaret Rector (Ralph) of Anderson, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings, Danny Bolin, Mary Garret, and Viola O’brecht.
A visitation will be held on December 17, 2022, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. A burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to the United Service Organization (USO) in honor of his military service.