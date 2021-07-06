John “BJ” Brumley Jr., 44, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born on July 27, 1976 in Alton, IL to John Brumley Sr and Theresa Hohnsbehn.
He worked as a District Manager for Dominos for many years. He enjoyed duck hunting, golfing, softball, and cooking. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his fiancée, Mary Myers of Taylorville, IL; children Alysa Brumley of Taylorville, IL, Noah Brumley of Taylorville, IL, Taylor Antoine of Wood River, IL, Tyler Antoine of Taylorville, IL, Emmalyn Myers of Taylorville, IL, Corrina Braden of Wood River, IL, and Robby Braden of Wood River, IL; mother, Theresa Smith (Jon) of E. Alton, IL; father, John Brumley (Barb) of Wilsonville, IL; brother, Kevin Brumley of Wood River, IL; sister, Crystal Brumley of Wilsonville, IL; and a step-brother, John Smith of E. Alton, IL
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lena Christine “Chrissy” Brumley; his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents, and his fiancée’s parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8,2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bunker Hill.
Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.