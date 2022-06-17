John Bilbruck

John Franklin Bilbruck, 69, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 13, 1953, in Wood River, to the late Howard Luke and Ruby Pearl (Meyers) Bilbruck.
John married Mary Ann Patterson on May 5, 1973, in Bethalto. She survives.
He worked for Alton Box Board for 20 years, and as a custodian at Southwestern School District. He loved bowling, fishing, boating, hunting, camping, and drinking beer.
John is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters Stacy (Tom) Archer, Angel (Miles) Lynch, and Dawn Bilbruck (Omar Dannoun); eight grandchildren Halie Bollini, Brenden Bollini, Evan Archer, Alyssa Pruiett, Abby Pruiett, Aiden Pruiett, Mustafa Dannoun, and Noah Dannoun; two sisters Linda Brumley and Debbie Smith; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Luke and Ruby Pearl; sister Brenda Wieneke; brothers in law Tom Brumley, Otto “Eddie” Weineke, and Jim Smith.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at Noon, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of Alton or Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com