John Baird Wildt Jr., 80, died at 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home. He was born August 27, 1940 in Alton the son of the late John and Ivabelle (Atherton) Wildt. He was the owner of Wildts Shoe Service in Alton for many years. On June 6, 1963 in Collinsville, he married Kay Ellen Klingenberg and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Wendy Barbier of Farmington, New Mexico and one son, Bryan Wildt (Kathleen) of Bryant, AR, seven grandchildren, Lucas, Andrew, Micah, Emily, Ethan, Eric and Allison, five great grandchildren, two sisters, Pamela Linder (Jerry) of East Alton and Millie Picker (Barry) of Guthrie, CO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Kassler. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
