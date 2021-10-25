John Ash, 87, died at 10:04 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Alton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was born May 12, 1934 in Alton the son of the late Clyde and Lillian (Kunneman) Ash. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Godfrey First United Methodist Church. He retired as Union Local #1 Bricklayer out of St. Louis, MO. In 1967 he married Helen Louis Warner and she preceded him in death. Surviving are one nephew, Bryce Ash (Laura) of Effingham, IL, four step children, Sandy Czerny of St. Louis, MO, Donna Harris of Otterville, IL, Nancy Brauchman of Rolla, MO., Betty Lemon of TX., and his companion, Eva Walkington. Besides his wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Ash and Donald Ash. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, with full military honors from Alton Post 1308 VFW. Bryce Ash will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com