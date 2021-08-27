Joe Tom Strong, 94, passed away, 8:55 pm, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born October 9, 1926 in Utica, MS, he was the son of Jesse Everett and Lona (Story) Strong.
A World War II, navy veteran and "Honor Flight" participant, Joe worked as a mesh machine operator for Laclede Steel in Alton for 37 years before retiring in January of 1987. He was a member of Steelworkers Union; 65 year member of East Alton United Methodist Church, where he had served on various boards and as a trustee, participated in the C.A.R.E. Team making bears and tying blankets, D.U.O. Class,; East Alton American Legion Post 794; and volunteered time for 1st United Methodist Church in Wood River. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and St. Louis Blues fan, but gained much joy attending and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in sporting activities.
On November 7, 1947 in Manila, Ark., he married Williesten Allen. After over 60 years of marriage, she died December 30, 2013.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda (Myron) Schacke of Moro; son-in-law, Mike McHatton of East Alton; grandchildren, Neil (Jen) McHatton, Craig (Amelia) McHatton, Kelly Weber, Carey (Mike) Schaffer; great grandchildren, Carter and Kaylee Jo McHatton; step grandchildren; brother, Walter "Norris" Strong of Jackson, MS; sister; Marjorie Moody of Utica, MS; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melanie McHatton; brothers, Jesse and Luther Strong; and sisters, Gladys O'Hara and Mary Little.
A warm and heart felt Thank You is offered to Pastor Edward Granadosin and "Joe's Angels" for all that you have done.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 28 at East Alton United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Cary L. Beckwith will officiate. Members of the "IL Patriot Guard" will be present to honor his service.
Memorials may be made to the C.A.R.E. Team of East Alton United Methodist Church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.