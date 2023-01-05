Joanne Kuebrich, 80, died at 3:18 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born August 3, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, she was the daughter of William G. and Margaret A. (Atteberry) Schott. On June 26, 1965 she married Richard L. Kuebrich in St. Joseph, MO. They were happily married for over 50 years. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2016. She is survived by three children, Julie Huber (Mark) of Bartlett, IL, Sarah Narkiewicz (David) of University City, MO, and Dr. Christopher Kuebrich of Fresno, CA, and seven grandchildren, Robert Huber, Thomas Huber, Zoe Kuebrich, Henry Narkiewicz, Leo Narkiewicz, Annie Narkiewicz, and Zane Kuebrich. She is also survived by her amazing brothers-in-law, John Kuebrich and David (Betsy Beyler) Kuebrich, and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Kuebrich, and a sister, Mary Louise O’Connell.
Joanne was a school teacher for the Alton School District for decades, spending the majority of her career as a kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Godfrey. She was a long-time member of St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey. She was an avid bridge and card player. She loved her family deeply and was an excellent mother and grandmother. She would do anything for her friends.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. If you wish to do something in her honor, do something kind for another. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com