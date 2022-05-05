JoAnn Zumwalt

JoAnn Mae Zumwalt, 70, of Brighton, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home.
She was born August 15, 1951, in Alton, daughter of the late Hugh and Florence (Boyd) McGuiggan.
On December 2, 1977, JoAnn married her husband, Gregory Zumwalt in Chester, Illinois. He survives.
Prior to retirement, JoAnn worked as an LPN for several local nursing homes, for 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, walking in the woods, watching old western movies, dogs, strolling on the beach, and of course, spending time with her kids and grandbabies.
In addition to her husband, she will be missed by her children, Nathaniel Zumwalt of Brighton, Travis (Heather Haney) Zumwalt of Brighton; grandchildren, Hayden and Hadley Zumwalt; sisters, Marilyn Logan, Mary Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Per JoAnn’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton with no public services scheduled at this time.