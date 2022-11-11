JoAnn M. Pulizos, 82, died at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home in Alton. Born October 21, 1940 in Perryville, MO, she was the daughter of Lionel and Imogene (Bates) Sharp. Mrs. Pulizos was a server for Tony’s Restaurant in Alton. She was a member of The Red Hat Society, D.A.R., and the VFW Post 1308 Auxiliary. She was a volunteer at the St. Anthony’s Hospital gift shop, the Beverly Farm resale shoe, Caravan resale shop and Find A Grave. JoAnn loved her cat, Maxwell, and enjoyed spending time with her family and doing family genealogy. On May 3, 1957 she married John Pulizos in Carlinville, IL. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2000. Surviving are two sons, Gregory E. Pulizos (Nancy) of Alton and K. John Pulizos of Nashville, TN, a granddaughter, Nikki O’Neill, two great grandchildren, Lauren and Jonathon, and three sisters, Barbara Barner, Jean Sharp, and Lynda Davis. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Toni Sheafor, a son, Nickie Pulizos, a brother, Dwayne Sharp, and a sister, Carol Jacobs. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Williamsville, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com