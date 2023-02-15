JoAnn Exton-Puent

JoAnn E. Exton-Puent, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Addington Place of Edwardsville.
Born June 10, 1935 in El Paso, IL, she was the daughter of Glen Volk and Florence (Steinke) Crawford.
A member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, Jo Ann spent over 15 years as a waitress at Chico’s Lounge in Roxana and then 23 years at the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club.
She is survived by two sons, Glenn (Ella) Exton of Highland and Gary (Erin) Exton of Alton; a daughter-in-law, Angeline Exton of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Madison Exton, Elaynie Exton and fiancée Kody Crutchley, Erin Riffey and husband Travis, Emily Exton and fiancée Caleb Geissen, and Amber Exton; and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Exton; a son, Greg Exton and her husband of 21 years, Joseph Puent.
A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Schultz officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
