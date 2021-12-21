Joan L. Schuette

Joan Lee Schuette, 81, died in her sleep Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Benld.
She was born February 13, 1940 in Plainview, IL to Leo and Margaret (Ahrling) Lawton.
She married William "Bill" Schuette on June 17, 1961 in Benld. He died June 18, 2004.
She retired from Wood River Township Hospital after working 16 years in environmental services. While Bill was alive, Joan was his partner in area bowling leagues, camping at Circle B in Eminence, MO and traveling to NASCAR races. She was also one of the most enthusiastic cheerleaders at her kids' and grandkids' sporting events. Joan enjoyed cooking and baking sweet treats for her family, especially crumb cakes and pumpkin rolls.
She is survived by two children, William "Mike" (Diane) Schuette of Wood River and Christine Marcuzzo of Benld; three grandchildren, Ryan (Annie) Schuette, Megan Schuette and Emilee Marcuzzo; three great-grandchildren, Bowen, Chase and Elliott Schuette; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Linda Sullivan.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Zirkelbach; and a brother, Russell Spann.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10 am, Thursday, December 23 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, with Pastor David Schultz as officiant.
Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, where she had been an active member.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.