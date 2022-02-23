Joan K. Huck, 63, of Bethalto, IL passed away on February 20, 2022, at 1:34 pm at her home.
She was born on May 21, 1958, in Alton, IL the daughter of Thomas E. and Irene P. (Schmidt) Connoyer.
Joan was a waitress and worked at greenhouses all over the River Bend area. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church; she loved God and had a very strong Faith. She was an avid gardener, raising beautiful flowers and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed canning, boating at Bull Shores Lake, listening to music, playing guitar and piano, going to garage sales, BBQing, swimming and water skiing. Joan loved her dog Mimi and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandson.
Joan is survived by her children, Thomas Eaton of Cherryville, MO and Jenna Eaton of Bunker Hill, IL; sisters, Paula White (Patrick) of Kansas City, MO, Susan McRae (Dan) of Bethalto, IL, and Lynn Brown (Bill) of Bunker Hill, IL; a grandson, Jasper Calcari; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; and a niece Danna McRae.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral home in Bethalto with Father Tom Liebler officiating.
A Visitation will follow Friday, February 25, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Funeral home. A Private graveside service will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made towards an education fund for her grandson, Jasper or the Alton 5 A’s.
