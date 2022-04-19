Joan F. Haun, 84, passed away at 12:41 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.
Born Jan. 16, 1938 in East St. Louis, she was the daughter of Charles Edward and Olive Agnes (Daab) Welch.
A graduate of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Nursing School, Joan worked as a Registered Nurse several years, both at the former Wood River Township Hospital and private duty. She was a member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting.
Joan married William D. Haun on Apr. 30, 1960 in Alton. He survives, as well as her daughter, Teresa (William “Burney”) Shryock and her son, Mark (Karla) Haun, all of Edwardsville; and two grandchildren, Jacob Charles Haun and Luke August (Heather) Haun.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dennis Charles Welch.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, Apr. 21 at Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City from 11 a.m. until services begin at noon. .
Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the charity of one’s choice.
Services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information at www.paynicfh.com