Joan Borgmann

Joan Margaret Borgmann, 85, passed away at 2:42 pm on Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on October 25, 1937, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Harry & Bernice (Eggers) Vahrenhorst.
She was married to Reinhold “Ron” W. Borgmann on August 23, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in N. St. Louis, MO, celebrating 56 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on August 11, 2015.
Joan was a former member of Grace Lutheran Chapel in St. Louis, MO for over 50 years and now a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Prairietown, IL. Joan enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri & Jerry Scheumann of Prairietown; two sons and daughters-in-law, Don Borgmann of St. Charles, MO, Jim & Sheryl Borgmann of St. Louis, MO, and Renee Borgmann of St. Charles, MO; twelve grandchildren, Andrew, Jamie, Casey, Taylor, Dan, Jessie, Kara, Jodie, Mark, Faith, Luke and Brooke; three great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Melvin & Joann Vahrenhorst of St. Louis, MO.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday March 6, 2023 at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Visitation will continue from 10 am until time of funeral services at 11 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Prairietown, with Rev. Brian Holle officiating.
Burial will be at Prairietown Cemetery in Prairietown, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church in Prairietown, IL.
