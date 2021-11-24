Jo Ann Means, 85, died at 2:41 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 26, 1936 in Alton, she was the daughter of Emil J. and Edna (Bowman) Kerr. She worked as a transporter for DCFS in Alton. On April 27, 1957 she married Eugene “Gene” Means at the Melville Congregational Church. He preceded her in death on November 13, 1997. Surviving is a daughter, Michelle “Mickey” Stanton of Alton, two sons, Kevin Means (Susan) of Brighton and Lonnie Means (Heather) of Paducah, KY, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Pauline Volkening of Alton. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Stormer and a son-in-law, Jason “Jay” Stanton. A memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois readies for Rittenhouse verdict
- Victim identified in Monday night Alton fire
- Body found in South Roxana park
- Police raid alleged Wood River drug house
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- Former cop convicted of sexually abusing child
- Four charged in Wood River drug bust
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Fire smolders for second day on bluffs east of Grafton
- Earthquake rattles bi-state region