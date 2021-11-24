obit stock
Jo Ann Means, 85, died at 2:41 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.  Born April 26, 1936 in Alton, she was the daughter of Emil J. and Edna (Bowman) Kerr.  She worked as a transporter for DCFS in Alton.  On April 27, 1957 she married Eugene “Gene” Means at the Melville Congregational Church.  He preceded her in death on November 13, 1997.  Surviving is a daughter, Michelle “Mickey” Stanton of Alton, two sons, Kevin Means (Susan) of Brighton and Lonnie Means (Heather) of Paducah, KY, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.  Also surviving is a sister, Pauline Volkening of Alton.  Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Stormer and a son-in-law, Jason “Jay” Stanton.  A memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Burial will be private.  Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com