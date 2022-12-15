Jo Ann Elfgen, 70, passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022, at 2:55 pm at her home in Alton.
She was born in Alton, Illinois, on June 5, 1952, the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (Harris) Nasello. In 1975, Jo Ann married the love of her life, Malcolm “Mac” Elfgen. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Jo Ann loved her family. She had two sons, Chad and Cody, and a grandson Kyler, whom she considered and took care of as her own child. She adored all three of them and would do anything in the world for them.
She is survived by her sons Chad (Mandi) Elfgen and Cody Elfgen; grandchildren Kyler, Khloe, Kyleigh, Malcom “MJ”, Nick, Evan, Chelsea, and Anthony; great-grandchildren Kinley, Blakely, Braden, Jericho, Jaylynn, and Lydia; brothers Guy, Tommy, Alan, Joey, Donnie, and John; sisters Sherry, Lori, and Kari; special nieces Dana Watts and Tricia Watts; dear friends Kathy and Marty Jones and Sandy Curtis; and many more close friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Joseph and Mary Nasello and Virginia and Hank Brausen, and her husband Mac, she was preceded in death by her sisters Diane and Donna; grandson Keestan; and nephew Tony Joe.
Visitation will be at 2 pm until time of service at 4 pm at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, on Sunday December 18, 2022, with Pastor Dave Landry from Open Door Fellowship officiating.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials can be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.