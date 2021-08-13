James "Jim" Edward Kizer, 72, passed away 3:58 pm, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his residence.
Born July 7, 1949 in New Albany, MS, he was the son of Herbert and Frieda (Easter) Kizer.
A U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, he was a HVAC technician at Scott Air Force Base for several years. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Myrtle, MS.
On June 27, 1973 in Alton, he married Sue Graham. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Holly (Jeff) Marshall of East Alton; son, Jay Edward Kizer in Florida; granddaughter, Hailey Marshall; and brothers, Terry Kizer of Wood River, Gerald "Bo" Kizer of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Paige Kizer; brothers, Larry, Ricky and Tommy Kizer; and sisters, Donna Morgan and Dorothy Jewell Kizer.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm, Monday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 5 pm.
Funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday at Marks Mortuary. Rev. Daryl Dolbee will officiate.
Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Military Honors will be presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.