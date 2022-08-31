Jim Holman

James “Jim” Bradley Holman, 64, died at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 7, 1957, he was the son of Robert “Bob” Holman of Garden Grove, CA, and the late Patricia (Elm) Holman. On August 3, 1996, he married the former Glenna Oliver in Godfrey. She survives. Along with his father and wife, Jim is survived by two daughters, Atalie Holman of Seattle, WA, and Jessica Gebben (Michael) of Alton, two sons, Robert Holman (Lynne) of San Diego, CA, and Elias Lee Montano of Alton, six grandchildren, Alyssa Montano, Maebel Montano, Isabel Montano, Lilly Harmon, Kaylee Montano, and Nathaniel Cope, his twin brother, Steve Holman of Cleveland, OH, sister, Julie Kester (Larry) of Seal Beach, CA, and brother, John Holman (Patti) of Ballwin, MO, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patricia Scoggins (Jim) of Alton, and Cheryl Maher (Matt) of Alton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Holman was a salesman for Roberts Motors in Alton for 30 years. Jim touched many lives through his many customers at his job who became lifelong friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family, cooking gourmet meals, working in his garden, and watching Chiefs Football and Cardinals baseball.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The family requests contributions be made to the Pancreatic Research Fund at Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105. Please indicate the gift is to Pancreatic Cancer Research in memory of James Holman by writing a memo on your check. You can also give online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute by typing in “Pancreatic Cancer Research” after selecting “Other - Designation.” Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com