Jill Miller

Jill Rozan (Kittel) Miller, age 74, of Alton, passed away April 30, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Don L. Miller, of Alton; her daughter Lisa (Miller) Crosby and son-in-law Mark Dry, of Carterville; son Jason Miller and daughter-in-law
Stacey (Aud) Miller, of Alton.
She is additionally survived by her brother, Jack Kittel of Hebron, KY and grandchildren Alec Miller, of Alton; Katherine Crosby, of Carbondale; William Crosby, of Holloman AFB, NM, and Alivia Miller, of Alton.
She is preceded in death by her mother Jean Marie Kittel, father Emil Kittel and grandson
Daniel Crosby.
If friendships were petals, she had the most bountiful garden of all. Jill’s special gift was the joy and the laughter that she infused into everyone she knew. She was that rare breed who could connect immediately with whomever she met. Whether you knew for 30 minutes or 30 years, when you were with her, you were her friend. Her quirky sense of humor and acerbic wit drew people to her.
A bartender for more than 30 years, she packed the place. They didn’t come for the cold beer, most came just to be in her presence. If you were lucky, she gave you a new nickname and well-placed insult. Even in her final days at the rehabilitation center, she was the darling of her ward. She always had a good dirty joke in her back pocket and she was never afraid to pull it out. Her inestimable spirit never left, even as her body gave out. She truly was the heart and soul of this family and our feisty, one-of-a-kind Jilzy will never be replaced.
We will be hosting a celebration of life event 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at Bluff City Bar
and Grill, 424 East Broadway in Alton. Everyone is welcome to gather and share their best Jill stories. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that those wishing to honor her, make a donation to https://wish.org/illinois or http://www.MissingInIllinois.org. Both charities were dear to her as they helped her grandchildren. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com