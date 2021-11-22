Jessica T. Serio, 43, passed away peacefully at 8:20 am Sunday, November 21, 2021, at home after battling Stage 4 Colon Cancer for over three years, cancer won.
She was born March 30, 1978, in Omaha, NE. She is the daughter of Gerard Serio Jr. and "Mary Kay" Catherine (Halloran) Serio.
Jessica was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and was an amazing woman with a beautiful heart and brave soul. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and serious cat lover. She attended Marquette Catholic High School and graduated from Alton High School.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Sergeant Anthony Serio stationed at Ft. Irwin, CA; a brother and sister-in-law, Patrick (Diane) Serio and a much loved niece, Maiya Serio of Farburn, GA; several aunts and uncles, Patrick (Kathy) Halloran of Colorado, Michael (Susan) Halloran of Glenview, IL, Cecilia (Dr. Thomas) Carver of Wheaton, IL, and William Joseph Serio of the Chicagoland Area; two very close friends, Tracy and Patty; long with many extended family members and good friends. She is also survived by her beloved cats, Scooby Doo, Penny and Cleo.
As per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
A celebration of Jessica’s life will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday November 29, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am Tuesday November 30, 2021, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steven Janoski celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Students for Soldiers Program at Marquette Catholic High School, the Alton Boys and Girls Club or Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation - In Memory of Jessica Serio (Infusion Center). Online donations to Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation can be accepted here: Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation
