Jesse McClure Hansen, 37, previously of Godfrey, IL., died unexpectedly on January 27, 2022, in Puerto Rico.
He was born on December 2, 1984. He is survived by his son, Ian Hansen, and his parents, Robert and Janis Hansen, and his brother, Ahren.
He graduated from Alton High School in 2003. At Lewis and Clark College, he received an Associate in Science Degree in 2006 and Biochemical and Petrochemical Process Operations in 2008. In 2015, he graduated Summa Cum Laude from SIUE School of Business and Computer Management and Information Systems. He is a member of SIUE Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society and Golden Key International Honor Society.
Jesse enjoyed living and working in St. Louis. Since 2008, he was employed by Millipore Sigma as a Processor, Project Manager, and Biochemical Technologist; at Anheuser Busch as a Business Intelligence Analyst; at Payne Family Homes as an IT Business Analyst; and was currently employed by Spire Energy as a Business Analyst.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 4 PM to 7 PM.
Memorials may be made to Alton Band and Orchestra Boosters (ABOB), PO Box 3284, Alton, IL 62002 or Alton Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 1205, Alton, IL 62002, where Jesse enjoyed playing violin when he lived in this area.
