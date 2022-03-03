Jesse Bradshaw, 39, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at his home.
He was born on January 7, 1983 in Alton to Karl and Joyce (Edwards) Bradshaw.
Jesse was an avid arrowhead collector. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting.
Jesse is survived by his father and his wife, Karl and Joyce Bradshaw; his mother, Joyce Bradshaw; two children, Addilynn Virginia Bradshaw and Easton Joseph Bradshaw, both of Godfrey; a brother, Michael and Kristy Bradshaw of Rosedale; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and two brothers, Karl Joseph and Douglas Miles.
Funeral services will be private.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is overseeing the arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.