Jerry P. Heck, 75 of Maryville, Illinois, passed away on August 17, 2022 at Anderson Hospital.
Jerry was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on August 12, 1947 to Orville and Almeda (Spencer) Heck. He served his country in the United States Navy where he worked as an Aviation Mechanic. After he left the military, he continued to work on airplanes and anything with an engine. He was very talented. Jerry enjoyed working on cars, he even ran a service garage with his father. He was a gun collector and NRA member.
Survivors include his sister, Donna Perry of Glen Carbon, Illinois; brother in law, George Eddie Ingraham of Collinsville, Illinois; nephew, Steve Perry of Alton, Illinois; niece, Jennifer Mayle of Nolanville, Texas; niece, Hannah Perry of Maryville, Illinois; nephew, Connor Perry of Alton, Illinois; as well as other nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicky Lynn Ingraham; and brother in law , Larry Perry.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Rd, Glen Carbon, Illinois. A celebration of life will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Graveside services and inurnment will take place at a later date at Frieden’s Cemetery, Troy, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.