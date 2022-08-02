Jerry Fudurich

Jerry James Fudurich, 84, passed away 6:40 pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence.
Born March 24, 1938 in Alton, he was the son of John and Margaret (McDowell) Fudurich.
A U.S. Air Force, Vietnam veteran, he retired after nearly 22 years of service as a Senior Master Sergeant. He then went to work as a Senior Logistics Engineer for McDonnell-Douglas / Boeing before retiring.
Jerry was recognized as a 50 year member of Wood River VFW Post 2859 and Wood River American Legion.
On July 21, 1991 in the Philippines, he married mary Grande. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Christina Vasquez; step-children, Marilyn (Larry) Fudurich, Mary Jane (Dante') Domingo, Nitaya (Chuck) Fudurich; six grandchildren, Leticia Vasquez, Vivian Vasquez, Kora Slaten, Blake Slaten, Brian Fudurich, Kizza Domingo; and a great grandson, Lincoln Pratt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin sister, Jeanne Holt.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Thursday, August 4 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.