Jerry Davis Sr., 68, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home.
Born March 16, 1953 in Wood River, he was a son of Richard D. and Vella (Ruble) Davis.
He married Betty L. Hicks Dec. 30, 1972. She survives.
Jerry served his country as a fireman/boiler tech in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a hydrapulper operator for Alton Box Board, and also worked as a forklift operator in the warehouse.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kathy (Bret) Cummins of Moro, Jerry (Charlotte) Davis, Jr. of Shipman, Larry (Lori) Davis of Alton, and Tom (Krissy) Davis of Bethalto; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a sister, Lavonda (Ronald) Baruxen of Wilsonville, IL; and two brothers, Randy (Renee) Davis of Indiana and his twin Larry Davis of Edwardsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a great grandson Hunter Holliday; and a brother, Gary Davis.
There is no greater love than the love Jerry had for his wife, children, and family. He leaves behind a legacy that will live on forever through those he loved.
Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Inurnment, with full military honors, will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
