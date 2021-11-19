Gerald H. "Jerry" Cunningham, 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at his residence.
Born July 21, 1957 in Alton, he was the son of Howard and Myrl (Mathis) Cunningham.
Jerry attended Alton and Jerseyville Schools and later enlisted in the Army to serve his country.
He worked most of his life as a truck driver with various companies.
On March 22, 2006, he married Sally Wilmurth, sharing 18 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife; three daughters, Kris Ann Boyd of Edwardsville, Sabrina Cunningham of Highland, Jennifer Howard of East Alton; three sons, Michael Peterson, Doug Peterson and Steven Peterson all of East Alton; a brother, Dennis (Deborah) Cunningham of Alton; three sisters, Jeannine (Matt) Sackmann of Jerseyville, Valeria (Pat) Goodall of Carrollton, Lesa (Scot) Lee of Greenfield; 18 grandchildren; and three cousins with whom he was especially close to, Joey Smith of Cottage Hills, Donna Niemeyer of Bunker Hill and Debbie Basden of Wood River.
Preceding him in death were his parents; maternal grandparents, Wesley and Margaret Cunningham and Charles and Carrie Mathis; aunt Marian Cunningham; grandchild, Antoinette Gayle Stoots; and a niece, Angela Lee.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, Wednesday, November 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. His brother, Reverend Dennis Cunningham will officiate.
Memorials my be given to North Alton Baptist Church in Alton.