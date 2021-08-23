obit stock
Jerome Reuter Obermiller, 43, died at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.  Born October 11, 1977 in Alton, he was the son of Vicki S. (Jacobs) Obermiller of East Alton and the late Herbert H. Obermiller.  Jerome was a member of the Salvation Army and passionate about the WeWoSeJe Camp in Mt. Vernon, IL.  Along with his mother he is survived by his aunts, Christine K. Jacobs and Kathryn L. Cook and many cousins.   Burial was private at Alton City Cemetery.  A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Salvation Army.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
