Jerome J. Greco, 85, passed away 11:22 pm, Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital.
Born June 19, 1937 in Wood River, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret K. (Longo) Greco.
He had been a security guard with Whelan Security before retiring.
On May 23, 1959 in Wood River, he married Doris Marie Norvell. She died October 25, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, James J. Greco of Alton, Jonathan (Jeanna) Greco of Rosewood Heights; daughter, Gina Hargrave of Alton; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Virginia Greco in infancy.
Visitation will be from 5 -8 pm, Friday, August 5 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 am, Saturday. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation.