Jerol “Jeri” Henerfouth, 78, of Godfrey, Illinois, born November 30, 1942, in St. Louis, MO to William and Marie (Heintz) Breitenbach, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at Cedar Creek in Godfrey, IL.
On February 3, 1978, she married Ronald “Ron” Henerfouth in St. Louis, MO.
Jeri was a Home Economics teacher for Lutheran North in St. Louis, MO. She loved to play bridge, in which she was a part of several bridge groups. Jeri was an avid reader and lover of books. She loved thrift stores and going out on the houseboat. Jeri loved her dogs Sally and Molly and served on the Board for the 5 A’s for many years. She loved spending the holidays with family, especially Thanksgiving.
Jeri is survived by her husband, Ron Henerfouth of Godfrey, IL; two daughters, Amy (Matt) Denny of Ocala, FL, and Jill (Dean) Kasting of Worden, IL; two step-children, Kathleen Justmann of St. Louis, MO, and Ron Henerfouth of St. Charles, MO; and five grandchildren, Lillian Henerfouth, Samantha Kasting, Nicholas Kasting, Kasey Denny, and Korey Denny.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son-in-law, Brent Justmann.
A visitation will take place on Saturday November 27, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the 5 A’s.
