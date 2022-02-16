Jeremy L. “Jerry” Dudley, 48, passed away at 11:38am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 18, 1973, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the son of the late Danny Lynn and Bobbie Sue (Robertson) Dudley. He married Ashley Goodwin on May 1, 2010, in Edwardville, and she survives. Other survivors include his children: Megan Huntzberry, Destinee Dudley, Jaimee Hayes, Skylar Gray, Kevin Elmore, several grandchildren, his mom: Elizabeth “Kay” Dudley of Edwardsville, his brother: Logan Dudley of Edwardsville, his sister: Lisa Kay Denning of Edwardsville, his special boss: Dawn Juenger, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Jerry was a certified guest specialist at Captain D’s in Edwardsville for seventeen years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and Tennessee Titan fan. He was a member of the 1st Christian Church in Edwardsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Eileen Dudley and Joan Ellmaker.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in care of Ashley Dudley to be used for his daughter, Destinee.
