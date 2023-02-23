Jennie Greer

Jennie L. Greer, 50, passed away at 4:43pm on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Shiloh, Illinois, after a long illness. She was born June 1, 1972, in Alton, the daughter of Mary E. (Piening) Greer of East Alton and the late Donald E. Greer. She is survived by her soulmate Kendall Montague of Fairview Heights; her mother and her longtime companion Jim England; her step-mother Myrna Homm; her sister and brother-in-law Trisha and Thomas Verstappen of Ladue, Missouri; three nieces she adored immensely, Ava, Zoë, and Gaby; her cat Chatmandu; and many extended family and friends.
Jennie found her passion in the restaurant and hospitality industry and made it her lifelong career. She had a talent in making each patron feel special, and she became friends with many a customer and co-worker.
Her favorite holiday was, without a doubt, Halloween, and it was no wonder that her favorite month was October. Starting on October 1, her social media feed would be filled with horror movie memes and quotes. Her other interests included pop culture, trivia, movies, and music.
They say you can tell a person’s character by the way they treat animals, and Jennie loved all animals. If left up to her, she and Kendall would have had a house full of pets. She loved to spoil her 18-year-old cat, Chat.
Jennie had a sharp wit and dry sense of humor. She could joke with the best of them! She could also be serious when needed, holding strong to her convictions, and supporting those she loved with a fierce loyalty.
Jennie’s life was impacted by suicide when she was young, making her a fervent supporter of suicide awareness and prevention.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be Saturday, February 25 from 2-4 pm at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to those causes that she championed most: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or to the Metro East Humane Society. Donations for these organizations will also be accepted at the funeral home.