Jenna L. Rudd, 21, passed away at 12:58am on Saturday, October 23, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Macoupin County. She was born on September 12, 2000, in Alton, the daughter of Sherri Dixon – Rudd of Roxana and the late Charles Lee Rudd. In addition to her mom, Jenna is survived by her siblings: Joshua Rudd of Roxana, Bryan (Torzetta) Rudd of Alton, Brett Rudd of Alton, Terry Rudd of Alton, Toni Rudd of Alton, her grandma: Barbara Dixon of South Roxana, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A 2019 graduate of Roxana High School where she was a track and field star, Jenna attended Greenville University on an athletic scholarship prior to transferring back to Lewis and Clark Community College. Jenna was employed at Edwardsville Care Center in the Activities Department. Jenna enjoyed art, drawing, sports, and hanging out with her friends.
In addition to her dad, Jenna was preceded in death by a brother: Charles “Chuckie” Rudd.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private family burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in care of Sherri Rudd to be used for a permanent memorial in Jenna’s name at a later date.
Due to the current COVID – 19 restrictions, face masks are required.